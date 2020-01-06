Today’s Headlines for Monday January 6

Workers are digging 70-foot-deep shafts for the foundation of the Belmont Flyover (Block Club)

Mark S. Brown, 47, killed in Aurora after fleeing traffic stop (Tribune)

Child critically injured in 2-car Portage Park crash involving 10 people (CBS)

Bystanders rescue driver after fiery crash at Mt. Prospect strip mall (CBS)

2 teenage girls charged in beating and robbery of pregnant woman on the Red Line near Chicago (ABC)

Man repeatedly punched at Belmont is the latest in series of Red Line attack victims (CBS)

Kiss & ride lot next to Midway ‘L’ stop rebuilt some 18 months after it was pointlessly demolished (Tribune)

Meeting re: Lincolnwood curb-protected bike lane proposal Tuesday 6 PM at Village Hall (Background)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.