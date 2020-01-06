Today’s Headlines for Monday January 6
- Workers are digging 70-foot-deep shafts for the foundation of the Belmont Flyover (Block Club)
- Mark S. Brown, 47, killed in Aurora after fleeing traffic stop (Tribune)
- Child critically injured in 2-car Portage Park crash involving 10 people (CBS)
- Bystanders rescue driver after fiery crash at Mt. Prospect strip mall (CBS)
- 2 teenage girls charged in beating and robbery of pregnant woman on the Red Line near Chicago (ABC)
- Man repeatedly punched at Belmont is the latest in series of Red Line attack victims (CBS)
- Kiss & ride lot next to Midway ‘L’ stop rebuilt some 18 months after it was pointlessly demolished (Tribune)
- Meeting re: Lincolnwood curb-protected bike lane proposal Tuesday 6 PM at Village Hall (Background)
