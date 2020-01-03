Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 3
- Active Trans’ top walking, biking, and transit stories of 2019
- Block Club looks at the new ride-hail tax and parking meter fees
- Man stabbed in abdomen on Blue Line train near Cicero (ABC)
- 3 men arrested for stealing woman’s phone on Red Line near Monroe (CBS)
- Chicago is seeing an uptick in car tire thefts and slashings (Block Club)
- Office tower with 50 spots proposed a 9-minute walk from Clinton, Morgan stop (Block Club)
- Meet Glenview’s David Lewis, a dentist, civic leader and bicycling enthusiast (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
