Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 3

  • Active Trans’ top walking, biking, and transit stories of 2019
  • Block Club looks at the new ride-hail tax and parking meter fees
  • Man stabbed in abdomen on Blue Line train near Cicero (ABC)
  • 3 men arrested for stealing woman’s phone on Red Line near Monroe (CBS)
  • Chicago is seeing an uptick in car tire thefts and slashings (Block Club)
  • Office tower with 50 spots proposed a 9-minute walk from Clinton, Morgan stop (Block Club)
  • Meet Glenview’s David Lewis, a dentist, civic leader and bicycling enthusiast (Tribune)

