Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 3

Active Trans’ top walking, biking, and transit stories of 2019

Block Club looks at the new ride-hail tax and parking meter fees

Man stabbed in abdomen on Blue Line train near Cicero (ABC)

3 men arrested for stealing woman’s phone on Red Line near Monroe (CBS)

Chicago is seeing an uptick in car tire thefts and slashings (Block Club)

Office tower with 50 spots proposed a 9-minute walk from Clinton, Morgan stop (Block Club)

Meet Glenview’s David Lewis, a dentist, civic leader and bicycling enthusiast (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.