Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 30

What’s on deck for Chicagoland transportation in 2020? (Tribune, Herald)

A look at new taxes and fees coming up next year, including ride-hail and meters (Tribune)

Woman, 68, killed on Milwaukee Ave. is the latest in a series of Niles pedestrian deaths (CBS)

Image released of SUV from Brighton Park hit-and-run that seriously injured man, 73 (Tribune)

CPD: 8 recent cases of women robbed on or near Gresham and Brainerd bus stops (Sun-Times)

Normal CTA Blue Line services resumes after hazmat response at Monroe station (ABC)

See what life was like for a Chicago streetcar driver in 1894 based on diary entries (Google)

Sun-Times’ Ed Zotti will be discussing Urbanism and the CTA at TransCom 1/7 at Sulzer Library

Streetsblog Chicago will be publishing on a light schedule over the holiday week as we focus on fundraising and administrative tasks, with headlines plus occasional posts (except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.) We will resume full publication on Thursday, January 2.

