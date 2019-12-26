Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 16

Hit-and-run driver killed male pedestrian in Harvey on Christmas Day (Sun-Times)

Drunk driver struck deputy who was blocking traffic at fatal crash site in Volo (NBC)

3 injured, including 2 police officers, in West Woodlawn crash (NBC)

5 cars involved in wrong-way crash on Dan Ryan near 79th, driver charged with DUI (CBS)

Gas station proposed for Foster and Elston (Nadig); “Let’s oppose this!” (Chainlink)

10 of Chicago’s most interesting bridges (Curbed)

Transportation tips for surviving a frigid Chicago winter (if we ever get one again) (Curbed)

Chicago Critical Mass takes place Friday, gathering at Daley Plaza at 5:30 PM (Chainlink)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago