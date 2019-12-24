Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 24

The city prices West Loop street parking closer to its actual value, neighbors complain (Block Club)

Nancy Siedlecki, 64, and her young grandson Bryce Mazur killed in Lake Villa-area crash (CBS)

Man killed in Calumet Heights crash after allegedly beating woman, fleeing officers: police (ABC)

5 injured, including 3 children, in Lake Shore Drive crash near 55th Street (ABC)

Driver smashes into Matteson Starbucks, no serious injuries (NBC)

Plan for 300 apartment, 60 affordable units, 75 spots near Morgan stop gets key approval (Block Club)

Brown Line trains bypassed the Paulina station yesterday after reports of a gas leak (Sun-Times)

Streetsblog Chicago will be publishing on a light schedule over the holiday week as we focus on fundraising and administrative tasks, with headlines plus occasional posts (except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.) We will resume full publication on Thursday, January 2.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago