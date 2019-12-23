Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 23

It’ll be years before most Chicagoans get an electric bus on their route (Tribune)

Union Pacific wants Metra to take over direct operation of lines of UP commuter lines (Crain’s)

Police: Traffic pursuit of stolen vehicle linked to homicide ends in crash on I-290 (ABC)

Police: Cell phone thieves have been targeting CTA passengers on Near North Side (NBC)

Never-built subway line complicates plan for 46-story, 639-unit apartment tower near Millennium Park (Tribune)

Ruby Dry Cleaners owner wants to build affordable housing to honor her father’s dying wish (Block Club)

After man behind Logan Square’s Christmas house dies, 100+ carolers fill the street to pay respects (Block Club)

Streetsblog Chicago will be publishing on a light schedule over the holiday week as we focus on fundraising and administrative tasks, with headlines plus occasional posts (except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.) We will resume full publication on Thursday, January 2.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago