Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 17

Chicago’s Low-Income Housing Trust Fund subsidizing unsafe units, new audit shows (Sun-Times)

CTA bus driver who was fired after striking a cyclist in River North racked up overtime pay (WTTW)

Semi-truck driver crashes in Volo, spills garbage all over the road (CBS)

After a terrifying crash in Arlington Heights, residents want traffic calming (NBC)

Police: Report of teenage girl groped on CTA Brown Line is ‘unfounded’ (Tribune)

“Train surfer” spotted atop Brown Line train at Belmont (WBBM)

Couple met, got engaged at a bus stop, so the CTA gave them a bench as an anniversary gift (CBS)

NBC: For the first tiem ever, Metra is offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago