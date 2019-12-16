Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 16

Curbed: These were Chicago’s 10 most important projects of the past decade

Friends want justice for Dennis Ledenbach, killed on his bike in Joliet by a hit-and-run driver (CBS)

7 injured after school bus driver rear-ends CTA bus in the East Side community (Tribune)

2 hurt in stabbing at Cermak Green Line station Friday afternoon (NBC)

Police: Officer was injured after driver fleeing traffic stop struck squad car (NBC)

Man groped, restrained girl, 16, on Brown Line train near Belmont Saturday morning (ABC)

Watch a video of the latest MBAC meeting on the Bike Lane Uprising website (scroll down)

Critically ill children got a festive ride on a Metra train thanks to “Operation North Pole” (ABC)

According to this WBEZ piece on “dibs,” anti-bike Tribune columnist John Kass coined the term

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago