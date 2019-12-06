Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 9

New Chinatown vision plan has strategies to promote walking, biking, and transit (Gazette)

Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford hit-and-run, suspect charged with DUI (ABC)

Orland Park Catholic school mourns teacher Rone Leja, 61, killed by hit-and-run driver (Tribune)

2nd male stabbed in the leg at a North Side Red Line station within about 2 weeks (ABC)

CTA wants answers from Chinese L car manufacturer after NBC report on child labor (Sun-Times)

Electrical issues delayed Mainline and Blue Island branch trains yesterday (Tribune)

The new Riverview bike bridge sound like a harmonica when the wind hits is just right (Sun-Times)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago