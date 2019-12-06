Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 9
- New Chinatown vision plan has strategies to promote walking, biking, and transit (Gazette)
- Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford hit-and-run, suspect charged with DUI (ABC)
- Orland Park Catholic school mourns teacher Rone Leja, 61, killed by hit-and-run driver (Tribune)
- 2nd male stabbed in the leg at a North Side Red Line station within about 2 weeks (ABC)
- CTA wants answers from Chinese L car manufacturer after NBC report on child labor (Sun-Times)
- Electrical issues delayed Mainline and Blue Island branch trains yesterday (Tribune)
- The new Riverview bike bridge sound like a harmonica when the wind hits is just right (Sun-Times)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago