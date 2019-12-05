Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 5

Hit-and-run driver killed schoolteacher Rone Leja, 61, in Orland Park (Sun-Times)

Macksantino Webb, 20, fatally shot at Howard Red Line station (Sun-Times)

Driver crashes into police command van in Douglas Park, no injuries (Sun-Times)

The new Chicago ride-hail tax was just one of many setbacks for Uber last month (Quartz)

Oswego officials are optimistic about getting a Metra station (Tribune)

Self-driving trucks are operating on the Jane Addams Tollway (Tribune)

Skyway toll will go up to $5.60 per car this year (Block Club)

Lyft launches monthly subscription service in Chicago to compete with Uber (Sun-Times)

Redfin ranks Chicago the 3rd most bikeable large U.S. city after Minneapolis and Portland

