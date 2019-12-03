Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 3

The fair ride-hail tax structure will kick in on January 6 (Curbed Chicago)

Woman, 28, critically injured after falling onto Jackson Blue Line tracks while talking on phone (Sun-Times)

Ambulance/car crash in Mundelein results in injuries (CBS)

Man beaten and robbed by 8 people on CTA Red Line train at Harrison (WGN)

Officer sentenced to 18 months prison for taking bribes in exchange for crash victim info (Tribune)

Police: Robbers target people waiting at CTA bus stops in Park Manor (Sun-Times)

The Lakefront Trail is submerged by waves south of Oak Street (Tribune)

High-rise with 343 units, 124 car spots proposed near Clinton CTA station (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago