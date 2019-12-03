Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 3
- The fair ride-hail tax structure will kick in on January 6 (Curbed Chicago)
- Woman, 28, critically injured after falling onto Jackson Blue Line tracks while talking on phone (Sun-Times)
- Ambulance/car crash in Mundelein results in injuries (CBS)
- Man beaten and robbed by 8 people on CTA Red Line train at Harrison (WGN)
- Officer sentenced to 18 months prison for taking bribes in exchange for crash victim info (Tribune)
- Police: Robbers target people waiting at CTA bus stops in Park Manor (Sun-Times)
- The Lakefront Trail is submerged by waves south of Oak Street (Tribune)
- High-rise with 343 units, 124 car spots proposed near Clinton CTA station (Block Club)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago