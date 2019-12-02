Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 2
- Unshoveled sidewalks are a barrier to people with disabilities, but city writes few tickets (Tribune)
- 3 children, 2 adults hospitalized after 2-car crash at 48th and Western (CBS)
- 2 injured in crash after police chase suspects from NW Indiana to south suburbs (ABC)
- Chicago man charged with carrying shotgun on Elburn Metra train (KC Chronicle)
- Sections of Lakefront Trail closed due to high water levels, waves (Tribune)
- Last year more than 100 cars towed during winter parking ban were sold by the city (WBEZ)
- My Block My Hood My City plans to decorate 10 miles of King Drive for the holidays (Sun-Times)
- Army Corps of Engineers to address rising lake levels at Tuesday meeting (Block Club)
- Mayor’s Bike Advisory Council meeting this Thursday 3-4:30 PM at City Hall (Chainlink)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago