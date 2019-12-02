Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 2

Unshoveled sidewalks are a barrier to people with disabilities, but city writes few tickets (Tribune)

3 children, 2 adults hospitalized after 2-car crash at 48th and Western (CBS)

2 injured in crash after police chase suspects from NW Indiana to south suburbs (ABC)

Chicago man charged with carrying shotgun on Elburn Metra train (KC Chronicle)

Sections of Lakefront Trail closed due to high water levels, waves (Tribune)

Last year more than 100 cars towed during winter parking ban were sold by the city (WBEZ)

My Block My Hood My City plans to decorate 10 miles of King Drive for the holidays (Sun-Times)

Army Corps of Engineers to address rising lake levels at Tuesday meeting (Block Club)

Mayor’s Bike Advisory Council meeting this Thursday 3-4:30 PM at City Hall (Chainlink)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago