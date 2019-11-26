Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 26
- Data shows price of shared Uber trips in Chicago has risen significantly while UberX price hasn’t (Reuters)
- Several injured, including 3 children in Brighton Park crash; driver cited for lack of child seats (Sun-Times)
- Turning jeep driver critically injured man, 22, in Steger crosswalk, sun in driver’s eyes blamed (Southtown)
- Why Chicago needs dedicated funding for walking and biking safety infrastructure (Active Trans)
- The 312 RiverRun bicycle causeway near Addison Street is ready to ride (Active Trans)
- Cosmic Bikes discusses its plans for Bike Shop Day on 12/7, including donations to Lydia Home (BRAIN)
- CTA Holiday Train rolls out on Friday (CBS)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago