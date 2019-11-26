Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 26

Data shows price of shared Uber trips in Chicago has risen significantly while UberX price hasn’t (Reuters)

Several injured, including 3 children in Brighton Park crash; driver cited for lack of child seats (Sun-Times)

Turning jeep driver critically injured man, 22, in Steger crosswalk, sun in driver’s eyes blamed (Southtown)

Why Chicago needs dedicated funding for walking and biking safety infrastructure (Active Trans)

The 312 RiverRun bicycle causeway near Addison Street is ready to ride (Active Trans)

Cosmic Bikes discusses its plans for Bike Shop Day on 12/7, including donations to Lydia Home (BRAIN)

CTA Holiday Train rolls out on Friday (CBS)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago