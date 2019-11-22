Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 21
- Trayvion West, 13, Killed in S. Chicago crosswalk, 2 weeks after boy, 5, injured in Avondale (Tribune, Block Club)
- 5 officers injured, 2 critically, after chase ends in crash at Jackson/Francisco (ABC)
- Officer injured in Aurora after allegedly drunk driver fails to yield while turning left (Sun-Times)
- Driver charged with hit-and-run for August crash that killed Mark Dandridge, 54, in Burnside
- Downtown light pole crashes down, injuring pedestrian (CBS)
- SRO next to Wilson stop is being turned into 76 micro-apartments, only 15 affordable (Block Club)
- Mayor’s Office: If you’re going to use recreational marijuana, don’t drive
- Meet the people behind the beloved street performance phenomenon the Puppet Bike (WGN)
- Here’s the full schedule for the CTA Holiday Train (NBC)
- John discusses the fair ride-hail tax tonight 9 PM on NEIU radio WZRD 88.3 FM
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago