Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 21

Trayvion West, 13, Killed in S. Chicago crosswalk, 2 weeks after boy, 5, injured in Avondale (Tribune, Block Club)

5 officers injured, 2 critically, after chase ends in crash at Jackson/Francisco (ABC)

Officer injured in Aurora after allegedly drunk driver fails to yield while turning left (Sun-Times)

Driver charged with hit-and-run for August crash that killed Mark Dandridge, 54, in Burnside

Downtown light pole crashes down, injuring pedestrian (CBS)

SRO next to Wilson stop is being turned into 76 micro-apartments, only 15 affordable (Block Club)

Mayor’s Office: If you’re going to use recreational marijuana, don’t drive

Meet the people behind the beloved street performance phenomenon the Puppet Bike (WGN)

Here’s the full schedule for the CTA Holiday Train (NBC)

John discusses the fair ride-hail tax tonight 9 PM on NEIU radio WZRD 88.3 FM

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago