Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 21

NRDC: Lightfoot’s fair ride-hail tax plan will be a model for other cities

Police: Woman, 34, killed after running red at Roosevelt/Ogden, colliding with 2 other cars (Tribune)

Teen stabbed in thigh during fight at Belmont Red Line station (ABC)

Woman rescues 4-year-old-girl from car stuck on Metra tracks just before train hits it (Sun-Times)

Curbed looks at Chicago’s arguably underserved reputation for bike friendliness

Plan for teacher-friendly housing in Humboldt Park with 107 units, 53 spots hits a snag (Block Club)

1,422-foot-tall tower proposed for parking lot next to Tribune Tower (Crain’s)

In praise of the CTA U-Pass, which “allows for a unique college experience” (Loyola Phoenix)

Are you all ready for the CTA Holiday Train? (WBBM)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago