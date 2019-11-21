Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 21
- NRDC: Lightfoot’s fair ride-hail tax plan will be a model for other cities
- Police: Woman, 34, killed after running red at Roosevelt/Ogden, colliding with 2 other cars (Tribune)
- Teen stabbed in thigh during fight at Belmont Red Line station (ABC)
- Woman rescues 4-year-old-girl from car stuck on Metra tracks just before train hits it (Sun-Times)
- Curbed looks at Chicago’s arguably underserved reputation for bike friendliness
- Plan for teacher-friendly housing in Humboldt Park with 107 units, 53 spots hits a snag (Block Club)
- 1,422-foot-tall tower proposed for parking lot next to Tribune Tower (Crain’s)
- In praise of the CTA U-Pass, which “allows for a unique college experience” (Loyola Phoenix)
- Are you all ready for the CTA Holiday Train? (WBBM)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago