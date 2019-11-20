Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 20
- Sun-Times: Build more protected bike lanes, don’t let aldermen veto them
- Lightfoot says she’s confident she’s got the votes to pass the new ride-hail tax (Sun-Times)
- Shared Use Center, UIC, DePaul experts: Lightfoot’s plan is simpler, fairer, more effective (Crain’s)
- Logan affordable TOD passes zoning committee despite stonewalling by Ald. Lopez (Block Club)
- The CTA provides an update on its Blue Line decrowding strategy (Block Club)
- Metra approves $15.5M contract to install cameras inside passenger cars (ABC)
- Evanston extends Divvy program contract to 2023 (Tribune)
