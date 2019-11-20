Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 20

Sun-Times: Build more protected bike lanes, don’t let aldermen veto them

Lightfoot says she’s confident she’s got the votes to pass the new ride-hail tax (Sun-Times)

Shared Use Center, UIC, DePaul experts: Lightfoot’s plan is simpler, fairer, more effective (Crain’s)

Logan affordable TOD passes zoning committee despite stonewalling by Ald. Lopez (Block Club)

The CTA provides an update on its Blue Line decrowding strategy (Block Club)

Metra approves $15.5M contract to install cameras inside passenger cars (ABC)

Evanston extends Divvy program contract to 2023 (Tribune)



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago