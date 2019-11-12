Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 12
- Uber is using receipts to spread its propaganda against the fair ride-hail tax plan (Sun-Times, Crain’s)
- 1 stabbed to death, 3 injured in Portage Park after minor crash turns into deadly brawl (WWTW)
- Palos Park police officer injured in rear-end crash (Sun-Times)
- Driver nearly hits pedestrian in Heart of Chicago, then lunges at him with a knife (CBS)
- A bunch of victim-blaming letters about the Carla Aiello bike fatality case from Tribune readers
- Chicago Magazine looks at Cook County’s plan for more frequent, affordable South Side Metra service
- Brown, Orange trains re-routed downtown as weekend work spilled into Monday morning rush (WGN)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago