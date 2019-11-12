Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 12

Uber is using receipts to spread its propaganda against the fair ride-hail tax plan (Sun-Times, Crain’s)

1 stabbed to death, 3 injured in Portage Park after minor crash turns into deadly brawl (WWTW)

Palos Park police officer injured in rear-end crash (Sun-Times)

Driver nearly hits pedestrian in Heart of Chicago, then lunges at him with a knife (CBS)

A bunch of victim-blaming letters about the Carla Aiello bike fatality case from Tribune readers

Chicago Magazine looks at Cook County’s plan for more frequent, affordable South Side Metra service

Brown, Orange trains re-routed downtown as weekend work spilled into Monday morning rush (WGN)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago