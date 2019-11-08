Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 8

Greg Hinz calls out “Uber’s phony war against Lightfoot’s ride-hailing tax” in Crain’s

Transportation experts endorse Lori’s Uber plan, which would generate $2M for CTA (Crain’s)

Former “Straight Dope” writer Ed Zotti calls for cheaper, CTA-integrated MED service (Sun-Times)

5 injured, including 3 children, in south Austin crash (CBS)

Driver, 72, critically injures 5-year-old boy in Avondale crosswalk (Block Club)

No citations for woman, 89, who critically injured man, 28, in Lincoln Square while backing out (Sun-Times)

Tribune editorial: Chicago’s former mayors get bodyguards. Maybe they should get CTA passes instead

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago