Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 7
- In under a year, 2 people killed while crossing 6-lane Touhy to Des Plaines bus stop (Journal Topic)
- Chainlinkers reflect on yesterday’s fatal bike crash and the need for drivers to keep a lookout
- Block Club looks at the proposal for bike lanes on Milwaukee from California to Western
- Office building with 150 car spots proposed an 8-minute walk from Morgan stop (Block Club)
- High winds and waves could exacerbate lakefront erosion (Block Club)
- Former SBC reporter Lorena Cupcake honored as Chicago’s best budtender (Reader)
- Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Council meeting 12/5, 3-4:30 PM at City Hall (Chainlink)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago