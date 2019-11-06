Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 6
- Woman on bike, 33, killed by trucker is second Irving Park community cyclist death in one week (ABC)
- BACP chief: Uber & Lyft are waging a “misinformation campaign” against new ride-hail tax (Sun-Times)
- Sun-Times op-ed ignores the fact the new ride-hail tax plan would make most South, West side trips cheaper
- CDOT is considering installing protected bike lanes on Milwaukee from Western to California (CBS)
- Driver crashes into bus shelter, Dunkin’ Donuts in McKinley Park, flees the scene (CBS)
- Metra Union Pacific trains delayed due to switch problems (NBC)
- “Teacher Village” development proposed with 107 units, half of them affordable, 53 car spots (Block Club)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago