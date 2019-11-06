Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 6

Woman on bike, 33, killed by trucker is second Irving Park community cyclist death in one week (ABC)

BACP chief: Uber & Lyft are waging a “misinformation campaign” against new ride-hail tax (Sun-Times)

Sun-Times op-ed ignores the fact the new ride-hail tax plan would make most South, West side trips cheaper

CDOT is considering installing protected bike lanes on Milwaukee from Western to California (CBS)

Driver crashes into bus shelter, Dunkin’ Donuts in McKinley Park, flees the scene (CBS)

Metra Union Pacific trains delayed due to switch problems (NBC)

“Teacher Village” development proposed with 107 units, half of them affordable, 53 car spots (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago