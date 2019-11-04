Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 4

Snow delayed Halloween opening of 312 RiverRun, but it should open this month (Block Club)

Alley near Jeff Park Blue Line stop will become a pedestrian plaza with stage, seating (Block Club)

2 state troopers killed in alleged DUI rear-end crash while making traffic stop on I-57 (Sun-Times)

4 injured, including 2 officers, in alleged DUI head-on crash in North Lawndale (ABC)

3 injured in pin-in crash on Lower Wacker after driver failed to yield while making a left (ABC)

Man in critical condition after being struck at Ida B. Wells and State (ABC)

Yellow brick sidewalk installed in front of affordable housing by “Wizard of Oz” author site (Block Club)

Metra budget hearings this week, including Chicago today 4-7 PM at 547 W. Jackson, 13th floor (ABC)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago