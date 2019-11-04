Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 4
- Snow delayed Halloween opening of 312 RiverRun, but it should open this month (Block Club)
- Alley near Jeff Park Blue Line stop will become a pedestrian plaza with stage, seating (Block Club)
- 2 state troopers killed in alleged DUI rear-end crash while making traffic stop on I-57 (Sun-Times)
- 4 injured, including 2 officers, in alleged DUI head-on crash in North Lawndale (ABC)
- 3 injured in pin-in crash on Lower Wacker after driver failed to yield while making a left (ABC)
- Man in critical condition after being struck at Ida B. Wells and State (ABC)
- Yellow brick sidewalk installed in front of affordable housing by “Wizard of Oz” author site (Block Club)
- Metra budget hearings this week, including Chicago today 4-7 PM at 547 W. Jackson, 13th floor (ABC)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago