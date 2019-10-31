Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 31
- Trucker fatally struck Nancy Rainey, 56, in Des Plaines, in location with no crosswalks (Patch)
- Driver jumped curb in Evanston last week, breaking leg of male pedestrian, 37 (Evanston Now)
- Red Line rerouted yesterday to elevated tracks Wednesday due to problem at Grand (ABC)
- Downed tree, power lines cleared from Metra Rock Island tracks in Beverly yesterday (Sun-Times)
- West Town Bikes has been hosting CPS students during the teachers strike (Fox)
- [Sad emoji] Trick-or-treating on 606 is canceled — here’s where you can take kids instead (Block Club)
- Friends of the Major Taylor Trail meeting 11/18, 7 PM at Ridge Park field house (Chainlink)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago