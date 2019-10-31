Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 31

Trucker fatally struck Nancy Rainey, 56, in Des Plaines, in location with no crosswalks (Patch)

Driver jumped curb in Evanston last week, breaking leg of male pedestrian, 37 (Evanston Now)

Red Line rerouted yesterday to elevated tracks Wednesday due to problem at Grand (ABC)

Downed tree, power lines cleared from Metra Rock Island tracks in Beverly yesterday (Sun-Times)

West Town Bikes has been hosting CPS students during the teachers strike (Fox)

[Sad emoji] Trick-or-treating on 606 is canceled — here’s where you can take kids instead (Block Club)

Friends of the Major Taylor Trail meeting 11/18, 7 PM at Ridge Park field house (Chainlink)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago