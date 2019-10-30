Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 30

Why does Chicago still lack a permanent transportation commissioner? (Tribune)

Communities are grappling with how to fill holes in suburban transit commutes (Tribune)

Lincoln Square master plan calls for more TOD, walking, biking, transit improvements (Block Club)

Male bicyclist, 26, dies a week after being struck by hit-and-run driver at Irving/Kimball (Sun-Times)

Red, Purple, Yellow trains were halted after woman, 21 struck and killed near Loyola (Sun-Times)

Driver who fatally struck IDOT contractor charged with reckless homicide, DUI (ABC)

Douglas DeMott’s relatives blame his death on “our outdated transportation system” (Southtown)

Why won’t CPD provide details about a 2017 crash that injured 2 officers? (NBC)

Slippery leaves on tracks led to delays on Metra UP-N and UP-NW lines yesterday (Tribune)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago