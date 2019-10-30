Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 30
- Why does Chicago still lack a permanent transportation commissioner? (Tribune)
- Communities are grappling with how to fill holes in suburban transit commutes (Tribune)
- Lincoln Square master plan calls for more TOD, walking, biking, transit improvements (Block Club)
- Male bicyclist, 26, dies a week after being struck by hit-and-run driver at Irving/Kimball (Sun-Times)
- Red, Purple, Yellow trains were halted after woman, 21 struck and killed near Loyola (Sun-Times)
- Driver who fatally struck IDOT contractor charged with reckless homicide, DUI (ABC)
- Douglas DeMott’s relatives blame his death on “our outdated transportation system” (Southtown)
- Why won’t CPD provide details about a 2017 crash that injured 2 officers? (NBC)
- Slippery leaves on tracks led to delays on Metra UP-N and UP-NW lines yesterday (Tribune)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago