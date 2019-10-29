Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 29

Dashed bike lanes, paint-and-post bump-outs installed on Milwaukee in Logan Square (Block Club)

Curbed looks at the city’s report on how ride-hailing is making Chicago traffic much worse

Taxi passenger Hans Monroy, killed after his driver failed to yield, remembered as “loyal friend” (ABC)

Boy, 15, in stable condition after being shot in abdomen on CTA bus in South Chicago (ABC)

Passenger injured after driver tries to get around MD-N gate and car is struck, trains delayed (Sun-Times)

Lyft Pink, a combined ride-hail, food deliveries & Divvy plan, is being tested in Chicago (Venture Beat)

Evanston looks to regulate e-bikes, currently banned, as prelude to possible bike-share program (Tribune)

