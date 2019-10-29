Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 29
- Dashed bike lanes, paint-and-post bump-outs installed on Milwaukee in Logan Square (Block Club)
- Curbed looks at the city’s report on how ride-hailing is making Chicago traffic much worse
- Taxi passenger Hans Monroy, killed after his driver failed to yield, remembered as “loyal friend” (ABC)
- Boy, 15, in stable condition after being shot in abdomen on CTA bus in South Chicago (ABC)
- Passenger injured after driver tries to get around MD-N gate and car is struck, trains delayed (Sun-Times)
- Lyft Pink, a combined ride-hail, food deliveries & Divvy plan, is being tested in Chicago (Venture Beat)
- Evanston looks to regulate e-bikes, currently banned, as prelude to possible bike-share program (Tribune)
