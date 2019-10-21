Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 21
- Tribune database shows which Illinois communities will benefit directly from $45B infrastructure bill
- Like Chicago, Boston and Seattle are considering raising ride-hailing fees to fight congestion (Tribune)
- Division Blue Line station closed today through November 8 for repairs (ABC)
- Officers, paramedics crash while responding to deadly shooting in Homan Square (CBS)
- Man shot while driving crashes into CTA truck in E. Garfield, both drivers seriously injured (Sun-Times)
- Zion couple in their 90s have house struck by a reckless driver for the 2nd time (ABC)
- 2 Cellphone thefts reported this month on the Pink Line in North Lawndale (Sun-Times)
- Tips for tracking down a stolen bike in Chicago (WBEZ)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago