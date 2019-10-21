Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 21

Tribune database shows which Illinois communities will benefit directly from $45B infrastructure bill

Like Chicago, Boston and Seattle are considering raising ride-hailing fees to fight congestion (Tribune)

Division Blue Line station closed today through November 8 for repairs (ABC)

Officers, paramedics crash while responding to deadly shooting in Homan Square (CBS)

Man shot while driving crashes into CTA truck in E. Garfield, both drivers seriously injured (Sun-Times)

Zion couple in their 90s have house struck by a reckless driver for the 2nd time (ABC)

2 Cellphone thefts reported this month on the Pink Line in North Lawndale (Sun-Times)

Tips for tracking down a stolen bike in Chicago (WBEZ)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago