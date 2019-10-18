Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 18
- Lightfoot proposes tripling ride-share tax on solo rides in or out of downtown (Tribune)
- State legislator sponsors bill to ban red light cameras in Illinois (NPR)
- Driver found guilty of DUI, homicide in crash that killed Annajeanne Dewey (Sun-Times)
- $1,000 reward offered to find driver who killed pedestrian Robert Szabo, 59, in Lombard (Sun-Times)
- Illini and Saluki trains have among the worst on-time performance records in the nation (Tribune)
- A manifesto against illegal Sunday church parking in bike lanes (The Chainlink)
- Mechanical issues prompt delays on Metra UP-NW Line (Sun-Times)
- Open House Chicago is this weekend — here are suggestions on what to check out (Block Club)
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago