Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 18

Lightfoot proposes tripling ride-share tax on solo rides in or out of downtown (Tribune)

State legislator sponsors bill to ban red light cameras in Illinois (NPR)

Driver found guilty of DUI, homicide in crash that killed Annajeanne Dewey (Sun-Times)

$1,000 reward offered to find driver who killed pedestrian Robert Szabo, 59, in Lombard (Sun-Times)

Illini and Saluki trains have among the worst on-time performance records in the nation (Tribune)

A manifesto against illegal Sunday church parking in bike lanes (The Chainlink)

Mechanical issues prompt delays on Metra UP-NW Line (Sun-Times)

Open House Chicago is this weekend — here are suggestions on what to check out (Block Club)

