Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 17
- Tribune endorses extending the city’s scooter pilot (and complains about getting stuck in expressway traffic)
- The Trib looks at the possibility of the scooter program becoming permanent
- Evanston transportation chief: Protected bike lanes can help keep cyclists off sidewalks (Evanston Roundtable)
- How has bike-share been working out in Champaign-Urbana? (Smile Politely)
- 5 family-friendly trails to hit up this fall (Chicago Parent)
- CUPPS Friday Forum: “Should Law Subsidize Driving?” tomorrow 12:30 PM at 412 S. Peoria
- We Keep You Rollin’ maintenance clinic and bike ride Saturday 11 AM – 3 PM, 13134 S. Vernon
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago