Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 15
- Police are investigating why the body of man killed by trucker was left in street for 3 hours (WGN)
- 3 injured after motorist drives Jeep the wrong way down Clark Street in the Loop (ABC)
- Reckless driver seriously injured couple near Belvidere, forcing them to delay their wedding (CBS)
- Images released of suspect accused of following man from Quincy station, beating and robbing him (ABC)
- False report of person struck in Mayfair delayed Metra UP-NW, MD-N service (ABC)
- Block Club did a late-night / early-morning ride-along with Lime scooter rebalancers.
- Palatine bike club donates parking racks to local establishments (Active Trans)
