Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 15

Police are investigating why the body of man killed by trucker was left in street for 3 hours (WGN)

3 injured after motorist drives Jeep the wrong way down Clark Street in the Loop (ABC)

Reckless driver seriously injured couple near Belvidere, forcing them to delay their wedding (CBS)

Images released of suspect accused of following man from Quincy station, beating and robbing him (ABC)

False report of person struck in Mayfair delayed Metra UP-NW, MD-N service (ABC)

Block Club did a late-night / early-morning ride-along with Lime scooter rebalancers.

Palatine bike club donates parking racks to local establishments (Active Trans)

