Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 14

CTA and Metra stations, Barrington, Naperville and other transportation projects get federal funding (Tribune)

Driver strikes hayride tractor in Kendall County, injuring 11, 3 seriously (ABC)

Oak Lawn village manager allegedly struck and critically injured Mark Berkshire, 48, fled the scene (ABC)

Motorist crashes into dental studio after shots fired in Lincoln Square (CBS)

Suspect punched man on Red Line near Fullerton early this morning, stole his cell phone (Sun-Times)

City Council votes to make the Argyle shared street permanent (Block Club)

100% affordable senior housing building proposed near Wilson/Pulaski in Albany Park (Block Club)

New murals under Fullerton ‘L’ stop explore DePaul’s history (DePaulia)

Chris McAuliffe discusses his book “Cycling in Chicago November 13 at Earth Rider (Chainlink)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago