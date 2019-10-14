Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 14
- CTA and Metra stations, Barrington, Naperville and other transportation projects get federal funding (Tribune)
- Driver strikes hayride tractor in Kendall County, injuring 11, 3 seriously (ABC)
- Oak Lawn village manager allegedly struck and critically injured Mark Berkshire, 48, fled the scene (ABC)
- Motorist crashes into dental studio after shots fired in Lincoln Square (CBS)
- Suspect punched man on Red Line near Fullerton early this morning, stole his cell phone (Sun-Times)
- City Council votes to make the Argyle shared street permanent (Block Club)
- 100% affordable senior housing building proposed near Wilson/Pulaski in Albany Park (Block Club)
- New murals under Fullerton ‘L’ stop explore DePaul’s history (DePaulia)
- Chris McAuliffe discusses his book “Cycling in Chicago November 13 at Earth Rider (Chainlink)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago