Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 11

Preckwinkle discusses the South Side Metra improvements proposal with the Crain’s editorial board

Driver, 75, struck and seriously injured boy on bike, 15, in Park Ridge (Sun-Times)

Committee approves $4.9M settlement for family of Chequeta Adams, killed in crash with off-duty cop (NBC)

9-story co-living TOD proposed for currency exchange site at Chicago and LaSalle (Curbed)

Park Ridge City Council poised to OK electronic arrival-time signs at bus stops (Tribune)

Two Evanston Metra viaducts set for fresh paint next year (Evanston Now)

Wheeling’s plans to make pedestrian improvements around Metra station (Journal and Topics)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago