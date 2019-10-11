Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 11
- Preckwinkle discusses the South Side Metra improvements proposal with the Crain’s editorial board
- Driver, 75, struck and seriously injured boy on bike, 15, in Park Ridge (Sun-Times)
- Committee approves $4.9M settlement for family of Chequeta Adams, killed in crash with off-duty cop (NBC)
- 9-story co-living TOD proposed for currency exchange site at Chicago and LaSalle (Curbed)
- Park Ridge City Council poised to OK electronic arrival-time signs at bus stops (Tribune)
- Two Evanston Metra viaducts set for fresh paint next year (Evanston Now)
- Wheeling’s plans to make pedestrian improvements around Metra station (Journal and Topics)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago