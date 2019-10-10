Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 10
- The Logan Square 100% affordable TOD heads to the Plan Commission on 10/17 (Block Club)
- Lightfoot proposes merger of 2FM, which oversees the riverwalk, and DOIT to save money (Tribune)
- Navy Pier Flyover target date delayed again until spring 2020 (Tribune)
- Argyle shared street may become permanent; City may waive city sticker fees for veterans (Block Club)
- Man attacked with cane on #67 bus says it was an anti-immigrant, anti-Mexican hate crime (CBS)
- Meet Pete Parada, 61, a beloved Logan Square crossing guard (Block Club)
- Anti-choice activists hold “Bike for Life” fundraiser ending at a Naperville fertility clinic (Tribune)
- Working Bikes 20th anniversary celebration Monday 10/14, 5:30-8:30 at Lagunitas Brewing
