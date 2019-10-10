Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 10

The Logan Square 100% affordable TOD heads to the Plan Commission on 10/17 (Block Club)

Lightfoot proposes merger of 2FM, which oversees the riverwalk, and DOIT to save money (Tribune)

Navy Pier Flyover target date delayed again until spring 2020 (Tribune)

Argyle shared street may become permanent; City may waive city sticker fees for veterans (Block Club)

Man attacked with cane on #67 bus says it was an anti-immigrant, anti-Mexican hate crime (CBS)

Meet Pete Parada, 61, a beloved Logan Square crossing guard (Block Club)

Anti-choice activists hold “Bike for Life” fundraiser ending at a Naperville fertility clinic (Tribune)

Working Bikes 20th anniversary celebration Monday 10/14, 5:30-8:30 at Lagunitas Brewing

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago