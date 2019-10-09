Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 9

Chicago Magazine asks “Should we just get rid of Lake Shore Drive?” Answer: yes

Police: Faith Hoberg, 12, killed in Carpenterville while riding in minivan whose driver tried to turn left (Sun-Times)

$4.9M settlement considered for family of Chequita Adams, 27, killed by off-duty cop who ran a red (Tribune)

Red Line delayed on South Side due to debris on tracks near 63rd Street (CBS)

Citylab looks at the battle between Lyft and the Transit App, and how that affects Divvy

The Stanley’s Produce site near Lincoln Yards will go up for auction unless someone buys it first (Block Club)

Man sees a large swath of Chicago while exploring the city by e-bike (Bicycling)



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago