Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 9
- Chicago Magazine asks “Should we just get rid of Lake Shore Drive?” Answer: yes
- Police: Faith Hoberg, 12, killed in Carpenterville while riding in minivan whose driver tried to turn left (Sun-Times)
- $4.9M settlement considered for family of Chequita Adams, 27, killed by off-duty cop who ran a red (Tribune)
- Red Line delayed on South Side due to debris on tracks near 63rd Street (CBS)
- Citylab looks at the battle between Lyft and the Transit App, and how that affects Divvy
- The Stanley’s Produce site near Lincoln Yards will go up for auction unless someone buys it first (Block Club)
- Man sees a large swath of Chicago while exploring the city by e-bike (Bicycling)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago