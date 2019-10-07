Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 7

- The Blue Line resumes normal service this morning (ABC 7)
- Increasing pickpocketing incidents on downtown trains and platforms (CBS 2)
- Privately operated bus crashed into bus shelter in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)
- WBEZ looks into resolution forbidding aldermen from riding scooters
- Be on the lookout for deer in the roads, Mary Wisniewski writes (Tribune)
- Scooter startup Bird estimated value to be $2.5 billion (Fortune)
- The I-294 pedestrian bridge connecting Hinsdale and Western Springs to be removed (Tribune)