Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 7

  • The Blue Line resumes normal service this morning (ABC 7)
  • Increasing pickpocketing incidents on downtown trains and platforms (CBS 2)
  • Privately operated bus crashed into bus shelter in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)
  • WBEZ looks into resolution forbidding aldermen from riding scooters
  • Be on the lookout for deer in the roads, Mary Wisniewski writes (Tribune)
  • Scooter startup Bird estimated value to be $2.5 billion (Fortune)
  • The I-294 pedestrian bridge connecting Hinsdale and Western Springs to be removed (Tribune)