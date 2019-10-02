Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 2

Lightfoot says new 45th Ward alderman may not be able to block proposed 6-Corners development (Block Club)

Bridgeview officer fatally shot van driver who allegedly rear-ended his car, emerged from van holding gun (NBC)

Lawyer for Woodfield Mall attacker calls incident “an accident” despite 124 searches for mall on phone (Tribune)

Woman charged with DUI for 2018 crash into Beach Park house (Sun-Times)

Chicago Inno staff discuss the future of dockless e-scooters in our city on WGN Radio

John discusses Chicago’s old- & new-school bike delivery scenes with courier colleague Rene Cudal (DND Dice)

Here’s how to bring your bike on Amtrak to go leaf-peeping in Wisconsin (Tribune)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago