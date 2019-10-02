Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 2
- Lightfoot says new 45th Ward alderman may not be able to block proposed 6-Corners development (Block Club)
- Bridgeview officer fatally shot van driver who allegedly rear-ended his car, emerged from van holding gun (NBC)
- Lawyer for Woodfield Mall attacker calls incident “an accident” despite 124 searches for mall on phone (Tribune)
- Woman charged with DUI for 2018 crash into Beach Park house (Sun-Times)
- Chicago Inno staff discuss the future of dockless e-scooters in our city on WGN Radio
- John discusses Chicago’s old- & new-school bike delivery scenes with courier colleague Rene Cudal (DND Dice)
- Here’s how to bring your bike on Amtrak to go leaf-peeping in Wisconsin (Tribune)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago