Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 1
- Sun-Times editorial: Let’s make LSD “faster and safer” — no mention of making it less car-centric
- Ald. Rossana Rodriguez wants to speed up bus service in the 33rd Ward (Active Trans)
- 50 people joined Active Trans on a walk along the S. branch of the river to discuss planning issues
- CTA bus driver, 3 passengers injured after driver swerved across traffic, hit tree on LSD (ABC)
- Morton Grove, Skokie, Niles move ahead on design for biking, walking path (Tribune)
- Update on the Guano War at the Irving Park stop: Wisniewski talks with rogue pigeon feeder (Tribune)
- “Robot car language” was appropriate for reports on this catering truck/plane near-miss at O’Hare (USA Today)
- VeoRide offers a 20% discount on scooter rentals if you take a selfie in a helmet (Block Club)
- Free rides around the Loop today on vintage CTA cars to celebrate agency’s 72nd anniversary (Block Club)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago