Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 1

Sun-Times editorial: Let’s make LSD “faster and safer” — no mention of making it less car-centric

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez wants to speed up bus service in the 33rd Ward (Active Trans)

50 people joined Active Trans on a walk along the S. branch of the river to discuss planning issues

CTA bus driver, 3 passengers injured after driver swerved across traffic, hit tree on LSD (ABC)

Morton Grove, Skokie, Niles move ahead on design for biking, walking path (Tribune)

Update on the Guano War at the Irving Park stop: Wisniewski talks with rogue pigeon feeder (Tribune)

“Robot car language” was appropriate for reports on this catering truck/plane near-miss at O’Hare (USA Today)

VeoRide offers a 20% discount on scooter rentals if you take a selfie in a helmet (Block Club)

Free rides around the Loop today on vintage CTA cars to celebrate agency’s 72nd anniversary (Block Club)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago