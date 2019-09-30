Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 30

Last week was a rough one for the CTA, and riders had a lot to say about it (Sun-Times)

9-day O’Hare to Rosemont Blue Line shutdown started Friday, goes through October 7 (ABC)

Driver in Woodfield Mall SUV attack charged with terrorism (Tribune)

5 injured in Gresham multi-vehicle attack (Sun-Times)

2 weeks after drivers killed 3 in River North, motorist critically injures man, 51, there (CBS)

Turning Uber driver struck Mary McKeever, 73, critically injuring her (Block Club)

2 men wanted for pickpocketing at Loop Blue Line stations (ABC)

City of Chicago asks court to dismiss Uber/JUMP’s nuisance lawsuit (BRAIN)

Glenview trustees rescind contract of company supposed to clean, repair Metra station deck (Tribune)

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago