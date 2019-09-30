Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 30
- Last week was a rough one for the CTA, and riders had a lot to say about it (Sun-Times)
- 9-day O’Hare to Rosemont Blue Line shutdown started Friday, goes through October 7 (ABC)
- Driver in Woodfield Mall SUV attack charged with terrorism (Tribune)
- 5 injured in Gresham multi-vehicle attack (Sun-Times)
- 2 weeks after drivers killed 3 in River North, motorist critically injures man, 51, there (CBS)
- Turning Uber driver struck Mary McKeever, 73, critically injuring her (Block Club)
- 2 men wanted for pickpocketing at Loop Blue Line stations (ABC)
- City of Chicago asks court to dismiss Uber/JUMP’s nuisance lawsuit (BRAIN)
- Glenview trustees rescind contract of company supposed to clean, repair Metra station deck (Tribune)
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago