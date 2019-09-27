Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 27

  • Alderman Hopkins proposes video enforcement of bus and bike lanes (Sun-Times)
  • Aldermen’s ideas for addressing deficit include ride-share city stickers, raising meter fees (Sun-Times)
  • Red, Purple, Yellow trains delayed during PM rush after woman dies on Jarvis Tracks (ABC)
  • Driver fleeing police crashes into 2 cop cars in Oakland, gets away (Sun-Times)
  • NBC: Near misses are fairly common at Metra station
  • Hairston strongly supports reduced Metra fares at ward meeting (HPH)
  • Former U.S. DOT secretary Ray LaHood tapped for Lincoln presidential museum board (NPR)
  • Motherload” family cycling doc, including Chicagoans, screens tonight 7:30 at Constellation (Chainlink)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

  • Kevin M

    Ald. Hopkins said, “The types of erosion we’re seeing due to climate change.”
    So, Hopkins acknowledges climate change is causing problems for the City and region, but does he support converting a LSD lane to BRT or light-rail? If not, he’s either ignorant to the causes of climate change (hint: private automobiles are a major factor) or he’s being a hypocrite.