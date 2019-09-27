Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 27

Alderman Hopkins proposes video enforcement of bus and bike lanes (Sun-Times)

Aldermen’s ideas for addressing deficit include ride-share city stickers, raising meter fees (Sun-Times)

Red, Purple, Yellow trains delayed during PM rush after woman dies on Jarvis Tracks (ABC)

Driver fleeing police crashes into 2 cop cars in Oakland, gets away (Sun-Times)

NBC: Near misses are fairly common at Metra station

Hairston strongly supports reduced Metra fares at ward meeting (HPH)

Former U.S. DOT secretary Ray LaHood tapped for Lincoln presidential museum board (NPR)

“Motherload” family cycling doc, including Chicagoans, screens tonight 7:30 at Constellation (Chainlink)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago