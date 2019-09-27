Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 27
- Alderman Hopkins proposes video enforcement of bus and bike lanes (Sun-Times)
- Aldermen’s ideas for addressing deficit include ride-share city stickers, raising meter fees (Sun-Times)
- Red, Purple, Yellow trains delayed during PM rush after woman dies on Jarvis Tracks (ABC)
- Driver fleeing police crashes into 2 cop cars in Oakland, gets away (Sun-Times)
- NBC: Near misses are fairly common at Metra station
- Hairston strongly supports reduced Metra fares at ward meeting (HPH)
- Former U.S. DOT secretary Ray LaHood tapped for Lincoln presidential museum board (NPR)
- “Motherload” family cycling doc, including Chicagoans, screens tonight 7:30 at Constellation (Chainlink)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago