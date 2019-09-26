Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 26

Bicyclist killed last week in Waukegan by hit-and-run driver identified as Vere Day, 60 (Tribune)

“Suspicious death” at Rosemont station caused 3-hour Blue Line delay early this morning (Sun-Times)

Bomb scare at Clark/Lake halted 6 different CTA train lines during yesterday’s PM rush (ABC)

Man who punched woman who photographed him, knocking her onto ‘L’ tracks, gets 11 years (Tribune)

CBS: CTA violent crime level back to normal after July spike; overall rate remains high

After this week’s Purple/Brown crash, here’s look back at the rare history of CTA train collisions (NBC)

More coverage of the Leland meeting (including a quote from SBC’s Courtney Cobbs) (Block Club)

Bike the Shore ride this Saturday, led by Oboi Reed, promotes health and access to nature (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago