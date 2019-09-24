Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 24
- Red and Purple Modernization gets another $100M in federal funds (Crain’s)
- Tribune editorial: To increase ridership, the CTA needs to better address its rising crime rate
- Freemark: Opposition to lower Metra fares shows “perverse incentives produced by institutional division”
- Metra CEO Jim Derwinski heads to Washington to ask for funding help (Crain’s)
- Man charged in 9/19 hit-and-run death of male bicyclist, 60, in Waukegan (Sun-Times)
- Disability rights group sues Chicago for a faster timeline for accessible signal installation
- CTA Red Line resumes normal routing after HazMat response at Grand (Sun-Times)
- Brown and Purple service resumes after apparent train collision near Sedgwick (CBS)
- Streetsblog USA is looking for a new editor to replace Angie Schmitt
- Leland Greenway meeting tonight 6-8 PM at DANK Haus, 4740 N. Western Ave.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago