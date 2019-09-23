Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 23

Bike tickets have dropped by nearly 50%, but still concentrated in Black neighborhoods (Tribune)

The prematurely born daughter of Elizabeth Boshardy, 29, killed by a trucker, has also died (Tribune)

Hit-and-run driver killed Felix Martinez, 45, in Hermosa early Sunday morning (ABC)

Adolf Urbanowicz, 94, has died after a driver failed to yield and struck him last month (CBS)

Schaumburg mayor wants barriers at Woodfield Mall after SUV driver drive through it (ABC)

Second Chicago cop pleads guilty in crash report bribery scheme (Sun-Times)

Bench removed from Chatham bus shelter to stop loitering, now seniors have no seating (Block Club)

Metra is launching a campaign against distracted driving near tracks this week (Progressive Railroading)

Blue Line closed from Rosemont to O’Hare through 10/7 for track repairs (Sun-Times)

After an Irving Park Blue Line pigeon pooped on Jaime Andrade, authorities are taking action (CBS)

A guide to 80+ Chicagoland trails for autumn bike rides (Tribune)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago