Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 23

  • Bike tickets have dropped by nearly 50%, but still concentrated in Black neighborhoods (Tribune)
  • The prematurely born daughter of Elizabeth Boshardy, 29, killed by a trucker, has also died (Tribune)
  • Hit-and-run driver killed Felix Martinez, 45, in Hermosa early Sunday morning (ABC)
  • Adolf Urbanowicz, 94, has died after a driver failed to yield and struck him last month (CBS)
  • Schaumburg mayor wants barriers at Woodfield Mall after SUV driver drive through it (ABC)
  • Second Chicago cop pleads guilty in crash report bribery scheme (Sun-Times)
  • Bench removed from Chatham bus shelter to stop loitering, now seniors have no seating (Block Club)
  • Metra is launching a campaign against distracted driving near tracks this week (Progressive Railroading)
  • Blue Line closed from Rosemont to O’Hare through 10/7 for track repairs (Sun-Times)
  • After an Irving Park Blue Line pigeon pooped on Jaime Andrade, authorities are taking action (CBS)
  • A guide to 80+ Chicagoland trails for autumn bike rides (Tribune)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

  • planetshwoop

    Can we play two headlines off one another here?

    A woman is killed during the middle of the day and subsequently her unborn child dies too.

    A pigeon poops on a politician who was standing for a newscast.

    After which action does the government “sweep into action” to help remedy the situation?

  • Tooscrapps

    Just one small point, the child was not unborn. She lived outside of the mother for days.

  • planetshwoop

    fair. I edited it.