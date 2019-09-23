Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 23
- Bike tickets have dropped by nearly 50%, but still concentrated in Black neighborhoods (Tribune)
- The prematurely born daughter of Elizabeth Boshardy, 29, killed by a trucker, has also died (Tribune)
- Hit-and-run driver killed Felix Martinez, 45, in Hermosa early Sunday morning (ABC)
- Adolf Urbanowicz, 94, has died after a driver failed to yield and struck him last month (CBS)
- Schaumburg mayor wants barriers at Woodfield Mall after SUV driver drive through it (ABC)
- Second Chicago cop pleads guilty in crash report bribery scheme (Sun-Times)
- Bench removed from Chatham bus shelter to stop loitering, now seniors have no seating (Block Club)
- Metra is launching a campaign against distracted driving near tracks this week (Progressive Railroading)
- Blue Line closed from Rosemont to O’Hare through 10/7 for track repairs (Sun-Times)
- After an Irving Park Blue Line pigeon pooped on Jaime Andrade, authorities are taking action (CBS)
- A guide to 80+ Chicagoland trails for autumn bike rides (Tribune)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago