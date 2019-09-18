Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 18

$9.5M city settlement for cyclist Catalin Dumitrescu, who crashed on Hyde Park tracks (Sun-Times)

Driver fatally struck Brian Wilson, 37, in North Chicago Friday (Daily Herald)

CBS provides more info about River North crash victim Elizabeth Boshardy, 29, a data scientist

Speeding male driver, 44, critically injured after crashing into pole, building on Goose Island (Sun-Times)

Veterans, elected officials celebrate renovated Metra Healy station, new murals (Block Club)

Downtown Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated yesterday due to person on tracks (CBS)

Meeting on N. LSD reconstruction from Montrose to Lawrence 9/26, 6 PM Truman College (Cappleman)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago