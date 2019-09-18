Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 18
- $9.5M city settlement for cyclist Catalin Dumitrescu, who crashed on Hyde Park tracks (Sun-Times)
- Driver fatally struck Brian Wilson, 37, in North Chicago Friday (Daily Herald)
- CBS provides more info about River North crash victim Elizabeth Boshardy, 29, a data scientist
- Speeding male driver, 44, critically injured after crashing into pole, building on Goose Island (Sun-Times)
- Veterans, elected officials celebrate renovated Metra Healy station, new murals (Block Club)
- Downtown Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated yesterday due to person on tracks (CBS)
- Meeting on N. LSD reconstruction from Montrose to Lawrence 9/26, 6 PM Truman College (Cappleman)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago