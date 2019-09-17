Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 17
- Tribune editorial voices support for the Dickens Greenway proposal
- Tribune’s Rex Huppke: “Bicyclists should be shamed into wearing helmets”
- Hit-and-run driver killed man, 43, at 19 E. Ohio early Monday morning (Tribune)
- Driver critically injured female jogger, 65, crossing LSD near Buckingham Fountain (Sun-Times)
- Local advocates met with DC politicians to lobby for safe, complete streets (Active Trans)
- Active Trans discusses Luann Hamilton’s long career promoting sustainable transportation at CDOT
- Elgin Metra bridge projects are half-finished, despite heavy rains, endangered mussels (Herald)
- Cosmic Cycles owner Justyna Frank ponders the relationship between fear, cycling, and selling bikes
- Safe cycling workshop 6 PM tonight at Roscoe Village Pub, 2159 W. Addison
- UIC forum on autonomous vehicles this Thursday at 750 S. Halsted
- Community meeting on Leland Greenway on 9/24 at DANK Haus, 4740 N. Western (Active Trans)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago