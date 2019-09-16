Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 16

  • Aldermen to consider plan to end suspension of driver’s licenses for unpaid tickets (Block Club)
  • John discusses how reduced-fare or free transit could pay for itself on Outside the Loop Radio
  • Hit-and-run driver struck and killed woman, 53, in downtown Deerfield (Tribune)
  • Driver fatally struck male pedestrian, 63, in Elmwood Park (Sun-Times)
  • Blue Line service was partially halted for hours after reported suicide on tracks (CBS)
  • Man, 44, critically injured after crashing his SUV into building at Division/Halsted (ABC)
  • 5 injured in car crash on Lake Shore Drive near Maggie Daley Park (ABC)
  • Collision between Metra train and semi near 75th/Western causes partial derailment (WGN)
  • Award-winning poet takes inspiration from the rhythms of the CTA (Tribune)
  • State rep Andrade does interview at Irving Blue stop to discuss pigeon guano problem, gets pooped on (CBS)
  • Attention rail rans: Support Midwest High Speed Rail Association by buying cool schwag from their gift shop

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

  • planetshwoop

    There are so many problems with the IRving Blue Stop (and that area in general) that the pigeons are such a waste. How about the fact that as you exit, you have to go down a narrow set of miserable stairs? Or if you take the Pulaski exit, your head is feet away from the train with no sound protection, making it dangerously loud? Not to mention other issues, like the death wish required to exit going west because of all of the speeding as cars try to race onto the highway (South side of Irving) or do endless right-on-red (North side). And then when you add that Metra (UP really) doesn’t let you do at-grade crossing on the Metra tracks…

    I get why he wants to fix the pigeon poop: it’s something he can get funding for. But the real problem is that intersection needs a master plan to avoid killing people or a redesign that doesn’t promote conflict btwn peds and motorists.

  • FG

    I liked his suggestion of forming viaduct/underpass cleaning crews – it would really improve Chicago greatly.

  • outerloop

    A little off topic but how about crews to clear bridge sidewalks too, after snowfall?

  • FG

    Minneapolis does their sidewalks from what I could tell when I was up there a few years ago.

    But I’m not holding my breath on that one. I know we hounded the city to clear sidewalks to metra and bus stops (it may have been the park district who did it though – different budgets).

  • Austin Busch

    My transit-oriented dream is for a TIF-style parking stall tax
    and/or property tax on properties within a TOD zone to pay for snow clearing with TOD zones, and use leftover for pedestrian upgrades. All the people who complain that TOD is a developer giveaway would gladly support it, and it would make walking to the stations much more attractive.