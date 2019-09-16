Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 16

Aldermen to consider plan to end suspension of driver’s licenses for unpaid tickets (Block Club)

John discusses how reduced-fare or free transit could pay for itself on Outside the Loop Radio

Hit-and-run driver struck and killed woman, 53, in downtown Deerfield (Tribune)

Driver fatally struck male pedestrian, 63, in Elmwood Park (Sun-Times)

Blue Line service was partially halted for hours after reported suicide on tracks (CBS)

Man, 44, critically injured after crashing his SUV into building at Division/Halsted (ABC)

5 injured in car crash on Lake Shore Drive near Maggie Daley Park (ABC)

Collision between Metra train and semi near 75th/Western causes partial derailment (WGN)

Award-winning poet takes inspiration from the rhythms of the CTA (Tribune)

State rep Andrade does interview at Irving Blue stop to discuss pigeon guano problem, gets pooped on (CBS)

