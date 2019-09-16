Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 16
- Aldermen to consider plan to end suspension of driver’s licenses for unpaid tickets (Block Club)
- John discusses how reduced-fare or free transit could pay for itself on Outside the Loop Radio
- Hit-and-run driver struck and killed woman, 53, in downtown Deerfield (Tribune)
- Driver fatally struck male pedestrian, 63, in Elmwood Park (Sun-Times)
- Blue Line service was partially halted for hours after reported suicide on tracks (CBS)
- Man, 44, critically injured after crashing his SUV into building at Division/Halsted (ABC)
- 5 injured in car crash on Lake Shore Drive near Maggie Daley Park (ABC)
- Collision between Metra train and semi near 75th/Western causes partial derailment (WGN)
- Award-winning poet takes inspiration from the rhythms of the CTA (Tribune)
- State rep Andrade does interview at Irving Blue stop to discuss pigeon guano problem, gets pooped on (CBS)
- Attention rail rans: Support Midwest High Speed Rail Association by buying cool schwag from their gift shop
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago