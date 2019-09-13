Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 13

Albany Parkers launch petition against new gas station, Ramirez-Rosa agrees with them (Block Club)

“Minor fire” on tracks near Forest Park caused significant delays on the Blue Line (Sun-Times)

Iconic sandwich shop Taurus Flavors, struck by a driver, may be demolished (Tribune)

String of bike thefts in Evanston blamed on nice cycling weather (Evanston Now)

Tribune’s Mary Schmich gets help from good Samaritans during her Brown Line + car commute

Jefferson Park Forward celebrates Parking Day on Friday 9/20 near Jeff Park Transit Center

Final Loop Alliance ACTIVATE alley party of 2019 Thursday 9/26, 5-10 PM in Couch Place, 170 N. State

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago