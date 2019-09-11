Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 11

How walkable is Chicago? A new inventory of sidewalks maps the gaps (Curbed)

Uber CEO discusses Chicago presence, whines complains about the Divvy/Lyft deal to WTTW

Police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed male pedestrian, 53, in Waukegan (Sun-Times)

Driver charged with hit-and-run for death of male motorcyclist in Crystal Lake (CBS)

5 injured, including 3 children, when driver makes a left without yielding in Lawndale (Sun-Times)

Boy, 16, shot in his shoulder while biking in East Garfield Park (Sun-Times)

Happy hour with the 2020 Transport Chicago steering committee 9/18, 5:30 at Haymarket Brewing

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago