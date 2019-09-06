Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 6
- Teens say free CTA rides on first day of school are not enough (WBEZ)
- Help create vision for a safer Archer Avenue (Active Trans)
- Patch talks with Telesfora Escamilla‘s family on the anniversary of her death
- 4 children among 6 injured in Avondale crash (WGN)
- 2 injured in vehicle crash on Metra Electric tracks in South Shore (Sun-Times)
- Metra SW service was delayed by train striking bridge near Wrightwood (CBS)
- If you like piña colada, be sure to attend West Town’s “Chicago Bike Revolution” Saturday (Block Club)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago