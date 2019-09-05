Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 5
- Video shows crash that killed Myrna Logan, 81, witnesses wonder why driver was released (CBS)
- NIMBY website “Balance on Broadway” launched to fight TOD plan for old Treasure Island site
- Tired of waiting for CTA to produce “Baby on Board” pins, moms make their own (Sun-Times)
- 10-year-old, 5-story apartment building near the Kimball Brown stop sells for $15.2M (MHN)
- Cog Cycles, specializing in rehabbed bikes, opens at 3453 W. Foster in North Park (Block Club)
- ATA seeks input on scooters with a survey, 9/13 roundtable, 9/25 panel with SBC at RevBrew’s taproom
- UIC Urban Forum on the future of autonomous vehicles, 9/19, 8:45 AM-1 PM, 750 S. Halsted
- MPC panel on property tax reform 10/2, 11:30 AM-2 PM, 140 S. Dearborn
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago