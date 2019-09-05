Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 5

Video shows crash that killed Myrna Logan, 81, witnesses wonder why driver was released (CBS)

NIMBY website “Balance on Broadway” launched to fight TOD plan for old Treasure Island site

Tired of waiting for CTA to produce “Baby on Board” pins, moms make their own (Sun-Times)

10-year-old, 5-story apartment building near the Kimball Brown stop sells for $15.2M (MHN)

Cog Cycles, specializing in rehabbed bikes, opens at 3453 W. Foster in North Park (Block Club)

ATA seeks input on scooters with a survey, 9/13 roundtable, 9/25 panel with SBC at RevBrew’s taproom

UIC Urban Forum on the future of autonomous vehicles, 9/19, 8:45 AM-1 PM, 750 S. Halsted

MPC panel on property tax reform 10/2, 11:30 AM-2 PM, 140 S. Dearborn

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago