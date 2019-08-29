Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 29

  • A fire broke out on CTA tracks near Adams and Wabash yesterday (CBS 2)
  • Chicago-area train deaths surge this year (WGN)
  • Police cracking down on cars driving past stopped school buses (Fox 32)
  • Two grants will help fund broader midwest Amtrak rail network (Railway Age)
  • Woman struck and killed on Metra tracks in Arlington Heights (Tribune)
  • Chicago Tonight highlights the street photography of Vivian Meier (WTTW)
  • Fatal crashes caused by drivers running red lights is at a 10-year high (CBS 2)