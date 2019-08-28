Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 28
- Chicago Tonight highlights Olatunji Oboi Reed of Equiticity and Slow Roll Chicago (WTTW)
- State takes first major step in effort to sell Loop’s Thompson Center (Tribune)
- Evanston to vote on repealing ban on electric bicycles (Evanston Now)
- Author, urbanist Daniel Kay Hertz takes policy director role with Chicago Department of Housing (Twitter)
- Dozens of row homes proposed for Kilbourn Park/Belmont Gardens area (Block Club)
- Atlas Obscura profiles the large, colorful murals of the South Loop’s Wabash Arts Corridor
- Progress continues on planned Des Plaines River bike trail (Riverside-Brookfield Landmark)
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago