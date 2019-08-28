Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 28

Chicago Tonight highlights Olatunji Oboi Reed of Equiticity and Slow Roll Chicago (WTTW)

State takes first major step in effort to sell Loop’s Thompson Center (Tribune)

Evanston to vote on repealing ban on electric bicycles (Evanston Now)

Author, urbanist Daniel Kay Hertz takes policy director role with Chicago Department of Housing (Twitter)

Dozens of row homes proposed for Kilbourn Park/Belmont Gardens area (Block Club)

Atlas Obscura profiles the large, colorful murals of the South Loop’s Wabash Arts Corridor

Progress continues on planned Des Plaines River bike trail (Riverside-Brookfield Landmark)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago