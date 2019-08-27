Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 27
- Mayor Lightfoot plans town halls to discuss infrastructure spending [Curbed]
- Schaumburg may end ban on e-scooter and skateboard riding on sidewalks [Daily Herald]
- Man grabbing cell phones from pedestrians while riding a Divvy bike [Sun-Times]
- Valparaiso expanding bus route to Indiana Dunes train station [Post-Tribune]
- Wall Street Journal looks into the rising Great Lakes and effects on Chicago [WSJ]
- Join the South Side Critical Mass on the first Friday of each month [Facebook]
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago